Karachi [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that the women's team is all set to attend the training camp which commences on Tuesday for next month's South Africa tour after 26 players and 12 officials returned their second negative Covid-19 results.

"A player, presently out of the country, and an official will join the camp later in the week after returning the two mandatory negative tests. Separately, a player has been advised a further week's rest so that she can completely recover after an anti-bodies test revealed she had recently recuperated from Covid-19," PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan will tour South Africa to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on January 20.

Durban will host the first ODI on January 20 and the third T20I on February 3. Both matches will be played under lights. Durban will also stage the second ODI on January 23 before the action moves to Pietermaritzburg where the third ODI and opening two T20Is will be played on January 26, 29 and 31 respectively.

The tour to South Africa will also be the first official assignment of head coach David Hemp and bowling coach Arshad Khan. While Hemp joined forces in October, Arshad was appointed in November. Mohammad Kamran Hussain will be the assistant coach at the training camp.

This will be Pakistan women's side's second tour to South Africa within 18 months. In May 2019, Pakistan and South Africa played three ICC Women's Championship ODIs which ended in a 1-1 draw. While in the five-match T20I series, Pakistan took a 2-1 lead before South Africa bounced back to clinch the series 3-2. (ANI)

