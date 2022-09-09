Dubai, Sep 9 (PTI) Sri Lanka dismissed Pakistan for 121 in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with three wickets.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Greets Neeraj Chopra After His Diamon League Title Win, Says ‘Young Players of the Country Will Draw Inspiration From Him’.

Mohammad Nawaz's 26 off 18 stood out in what was an ordinary batting effort from Pakistan.

Brief scores: Pakistan 121 all out in 19.1 overs (Mohammad Nawaz 26, Babar Azam 30; Hasaranga 3/21).

Also Read | IND-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Legends vs South Africa Legends 2022 Road Safety World Series Cricket Match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)