Lahore [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced women's T20 and ODI squads for the Sri Lanka series starting from May 24 in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, two uncapped player Gull Feroza and Tuba Hassan have been included in the Pakistan women's T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Veteran skipper Bismah Mahroof will once again captain Pakistan during the three ODIs and three T20s to be held in Karachi, with experienced duo Diana Baig and Aliya Riaz also named in both squads along with young seamer Fatima Sana.

Chief Selector Asmavia Iqbal is looking forward to seeing what the new players will be able to bring to the side.

"I want to wish the two squads the very best for the series, we have provided opportunities to Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas and Tuba Hassan on the basis of their future potential and skills. The three youngsters took part in the emerging camp last December and made an impression with their talent. I am pleased to see their progress and we all feel it is now the right time to give them exposure of international cricket," said Asmavia Iqbal.

"We had sent Tuba as a reserve player in the recently concluded ICC Women's Cricket World Cup along with Ghulam Fatima, she continues to make good progress and since spin bowling has been a traditional strength of ours, I feel she can make a good contribution in our bowling strategy," she said.

Talking about the uncapped player Gul Feroza, Iqbal said, "Gul Feroza has also made good progress, she has an aggressive style of play and can provide us brisk starts in both T20Is and ODIs which are now a big requirement at the international stage. Sadaf besides her batting skills provides us a bowling option too with her medium pace skills."

"For the rest of the squad, we considered the players fitness, form and their performances in the preparation camp where we played a number of practice T20 and 50-over matches. I believe we have two formidable squads for both T20Is and ODIs, both squads have good depth and most certainly have the pedigree to beat the Sri Lankan team in what should be an exciting series," she added.

ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan. (ANI)

