Sharjah, Nov 7 (PTI) Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs to top Group 2 in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Babar Azam top-scored with 66 off 47 balls while Mohammad Hafeez smashed 31 off 19 balls and Shoaib Malik 54 not out off 18 balls as Pakistan posted 189 for four.

Scotland could only manage 117 for six in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 189/4 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 66, Shoaib Malik 54 not out; Hamza Sharif 1/24, Chris Greaves).

Scotland 117/6 in 20 overs (Richie Berrington 54 not out; Shadab Khan 2/14).

