Lahore [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Bismillah Khan, the Balochistan right-hand batsman, has tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, wicketkeeper-batsman showed symptoms during the second round match against Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

Also Read | MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

However, the batsman was not tested until the fourth day, after which he was replaced by Adnan Akmal. The 30-year-old cricketer then spent the remainder of the day in isolation.

The incident has put an entire tournament under scanner as all six teams were staying at the same hotel. Everyone will now undergo testing, and the results will be out in a few hours.

Also Read | SUP vs VEL Jio Women's T20 Challenge Dream11 Team: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your 'Women's IPL' Fantasy XI.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had clinched the ODI series against Zimbabwe 2-1. In the third ODI, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in a Super Over at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

With this victory, Zimbabwe gained a consolation win in the third and final ODI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)