Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas will play Mithali Raj captained Velocity in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020. The Supernovas vs Velocity match in Women's T20 Challenge 2020 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4 (Wednesday). Both the teams have a number of stars in their respective sides and will want to start the tournament with a win. Supernovas are a two-time defending champion of Women's T20 Challenge while Velocity finished runner-up last season. SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Supernovas vs Velocity Match.

As the women's T20 Challenge 2020 kick-off on November 4 (Wednesday), fans will be eager to pick the best players from each team in their Dream11 fantasy team for the Supernovas vs Velocity match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So take a look at some tips and suggestions to pick the best key players for your Dream11 fantasy XI for the SUP vs VEL Women's T20 Challenge 2020 match.

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Harmanpreet Kaur

Supernovas captain and skipper of India women's T20I team, Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the best T20 players going around. She has scored 2186 runs in just 114 appearances for the India eves, which also includes a hundred and six fifties. She has been a little off-color in the women's T20 Challenge and only has 98 runs in three innings. Her only fifty in the tournament, however, came in the final last year and led Supernovas to a title win.

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jemimah Rodriguez

She leads the all-time run-scoring charts in Women's T20 Challenge with 123 runs in three innings. Rodriguez is one of only two players to score over 100 runs in the tournament and her individual highest-score of 77 is also the scored best individual highest score in the Women's T20 Challenge.

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Chamari Atapattu

The Sri Lankan all-rounder will be another key player for the Supernovas and is the one to watch out for. She scored at an average of 38.50 in the ICC T20 World Cup in February and is also handy with the ball in hand. In 85 T20I matches for Sri Lanka Women, Atapattu has taken 26 wickets and also has a century to her name.

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shikha Pandey

The team India all-rounder will be a key player for Velocity. Her all-around skills will be crucial for Mithali Raj's team if they are to win the Women's T20 Challenge this year. Shikha Pandey has represented India women's T20 team in 50 matches and taken 36 wickets.

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Poonam Yadav

Her leg breaks have been crucial in India's ride to the ICC WT20 World Cup final and she will once again be key for the Supernovas if they are to clinch a third successive Women's T20 Challenge title. In 67 matches for the India women's team, Poonam has taken 95 wickets.

