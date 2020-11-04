So after 56 matches, Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) now enters its playoffs stage. Four teams topped the IPL 2020 points table and now will battle it out for a place in the final. Table-topper Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face-off in the Qualifier 1 and the winner will advance to the IPL 2020 final directly. The loser of this contest will meet the winner of Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things you need to know ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match. IPL 2020 Points Table Final Update: SRH Joins MI, DC and RCB in Playoffs; KKR Knocked Out.

MI vs DC Head-to-Head

Until now, Mumbai and Delhi faced-off each other 26 times in the IPL. Mumbai Indians lead the head to head record slightly with 14 wins against 12 defeats. Interestingly, in two meetings this season, Mumbai defeated Delhi on both the occasions.

MI vs DC Key Players

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are key players for Mumbai Indians. The pacers have dangerous upfront and at the backend of an innings. For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada hold the key to success. Delhi Capitals Stars Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Turn ‘Tridev’ After Securing Spot in IPL 2020 Playoffs (Watch Video).

MI vs DC Mini-Battles

Kagiso Rabada vs Suryakumar Yadav will be the one enticing battle to watch out for during Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. Also, Trent Boult vs Shikhar Dhawan will have all of us glued to the match.

MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. This season, Mumbai played three games at this venue including the one against Delhi. While against Delhi it emerged victorious, against KXIP and RCB the matches went into Super Over with Mumbai losing the both. Delhi, on the other hand, played seven matches at this venue thus season and won four of them.

MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Match Timings

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website. Rohit Sharma Injury Update: ‘Looks Like I Am Fit and Fine,’ Says Mumbai Indians Captain After Returning to Action Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

DC Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

