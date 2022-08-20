Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday that star pacer Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

He will also stay out of action during the home series against England as well, which will start from September 20 onwards, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia 2022.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro in a statement: "I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."

"PCB's Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket," he added.

Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. Shaheen's replacement for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be announced shortly. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.

Coming to the Asia Cup, the 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event) from August 27 till September 11. Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final. (ANI)

