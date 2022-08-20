Borussia Dortmund will take on Werder Bremen in the latest round of Bundesliga 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on August 20, 2022 (Saturday) as both the sides aim to register three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund in Talks With Manchester United Star's Representatives.

Borussia Dortmund will be pleased with the start to their season under the new manager Edin Terzic as they have won both their opening games so far. The Black and Yellow will be looking to continue that run against s string opposition in Werder Bremen, who are yet to register their first win but have proven to be difficult to beat. Borussia Dortmund Have 'no Intention' to Sell Thomas Meunier Amid Transfer Link With Premier League Club.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen match in Bundesliga 2022-23 will take place on August 20, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch live telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of Bundesliga 2022-23 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen match.

