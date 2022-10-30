Perth, Oct 30 (PTI) Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 91 for nine in their crucial T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Netherlands found the going tough as they were reduced to 26 for three in 8.1 overs and couldn't recover from it.

Colin Ackermann scored a run-a-ball 27, while skipper Scott Edwards (15) also reached double digit figure.

Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, snapping three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.

Shaheen Afridi (1/19), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15), Naseem Shah (1/11) and Haris Rauf (1/10) were also among wickets.

Brief Score:

Netherlands: 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 27; Shadab Khan 3/22).

