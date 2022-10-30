India will look to continue their winning start to the T20 World Cup when they take on South Africa in the Super 12 Group 2 fixture. The clash will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2022 but will IND vs SA clash live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022, Perth Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Optus Stadium.

India have won both their fixtures so far in the competition and Virat Kohli seems to be back at his absolute best. Meanwhile, South Africa have been dominant but have lost a point due to their clash against Zimbabwe being washed out. A win could see either team put one foot into the semifinal stages. India vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Perth.

Is IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. However, the IND vs SA match on DD Sports will be telecast live only on DD Free Dish and DTT Platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs SA . The IND vs SA T20 Cup 2022 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SA T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

