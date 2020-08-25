Karachi, Aug 25 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to hold the entire home series against Zimbabwe in November at one venue to ensure a bio-secure bubble for the players and officials amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official source in the PCB said that two venues are under consideration to host the Zimbabwe series and they are Lahore and Rawalpindi.

"Chances are that the board will host the entire white ball series against the visiting team in Lahore as this would allow it to create a proper bio-secure bubble," the source said.

The Zimbabwe team has also been informed that when it reaches Lahore around October 10, it will have to remain in quarantine at the team hotel for 14-days and have at least three Covid-19 tests before it can start training for the series of three ODIs and three T20s.

The source said the PCB had taken a lot of information from the England and Wales Cricket Board on how to create and sustain the biosecure bubble as it strives to also start its domestic cricket season from mid-September.

England hosted the West Indies and Pakistan teams for a series this summer and played all the matches at just two venues, Manchester and Southampton, which have on-site accommodation.

"The PCB is also looking at just one venue to host the entire series against Zimbabwe.

"The PCB has also decided to host all the division one and two matches of the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament in Karachi where it has the facility of at least five first class grounds to host the matches.

"The bio-secure bubble is also going to be created for the domestic season and there will be severe penalties including bans and fines for any player (s) or official (s) breaching the bio-secure bubble environment," the source added.

