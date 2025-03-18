New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A global health tech innovator, Ottobock and one of the foremost international providers of tailored prosthetic and orthotic mobility solutions, in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India, is hosting a three-day Running Clinic at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here

The eagerly anticipated three-day event which began on March 17 is dedicated to empowering athletes with limited mobility. Under the expert guidance of Paralympic gold medalist Heinrich Popow and with access to state-of-the-art prosthetic solutions, participants will be prepared to pursue sport - either as part of daily routine or as a professional athlete, according to a release from PCI/Ottobock.

Over three days, 15 athletes from Ottobock centres and organisations like ALIMCO & PCI will be engaged in multiple activities. On Day 1, athletes fitted with Ottobock running blades and participated in focused sessions to master essential running techniques. Day 2 ramps up the momentum with rigorous training exercises followed by a cricket match intended to boost confidence and foster a sense of community. Throughout these sessions, Heinrich will be present, offering personalised guidance and sharing his expertise with every athlete, the release said.

The final day will include a session with key delegates, including Heinrich Popow, Paralympic gold medalist, Rahul Swami, CEO of Paralympic Committee of India, Mats Frank, Managing Director of Ottobock, Deepa Malik, Former President of Paralympic Committee of India and Manmeet Kaur, Joint Secretary Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Rahul Swami, CEO of PCI said, "The Running Clinic is a crucial step in shaping the future of adaptive sports in India. For too long, infrastructural and societal barriers have held back talented athletes from realising their full potential. This event will clearly showcase that para-athletes deserve the same level of training, resources, and recognition as any other athlete. We are proud to collaborate with Ottobock in this mission," as quoted from a release by PCI/Ottobock.

Heinrich Popow, Paralympic gold medalist said, "As an athlete, I know firsthand the power of sport to transform lives. Running for me was about rediscovering my identity, my strength, and my purpose. That is what we are doing here. We are helping athletes believe in themselves, push past limitations, and dream bigger than ever before. Every stride they take on this track is a step toward changing perceptions and proving that nothing is impossible."

The Running Clinic is poised to become a catalyst for change in India's movement-related disability landscape. By equipping amputees with the skills, confidence, and technology to compete at the highest level, it is dismantling barriers and forging a path toward true sporting inclusivity. (ANI)

