Manchester [UK], February 6 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asserted that midfielder Paul Pogba is happy at the club despite ongoing speculation around his future.

Pogba's contract expires in the summer of 2022 and Solskjaer is happy to see him focused on his game.

"Speculation about Paul is always going to be there, we've got a good open dialogue with Paul so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"I'm just happy he's focused and playing really well and he's happy within himself and that's important. You can see Paul enjoying football himself with a red shirt on," he added.

After getting back to full fitness following successive injuries and a bout of Covid-19 the midfielder has been in fine form. He was voted fans' player of the month for January and also picked up the monthly award for goal of the month for his impressive strike against Fulham.

"I think you should ask Paul what he's done. Because the answer is Paul has really knuckled down, he's worked hard, he's got his fitness, I have said this many a time he had a bad season last season with injuries and he had Covid this season and an injury but he really works hard and is playing in a team that plays well and he's a big inspiration for everyone," Solskjaer explained.

"He always has a big smile... well not always a big smile because in training yesterday when his team lost you can see how that affects him and he wasn't happy. But today is a new day and he is ready to go again tomorrow," he added.

United are at second spot with 44 points and will next take on Everton in the Premier League. (ANI)

