Mohali, May 3 (PTI) Liam Livingstone slammed an unbeaten 82 as Punjab Kings piled up a massive total of 214 for three against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League contest here on Wednesday.

Livingstone hammered four sixes and seven fours to make an unbeaten 82 while adding 119 runs for the third wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who struck a 27-ball 49 not out with two sixes and four fours.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Matthew Short (27) also contributed with their 49-run stand for the second wicket.

For the fourth consecutive game in this IPL, Mumbai Indians conceded over 200 bowling first, as PBKS added 136 runs in the last 10 overs.

MI's star fast bowler Jofra Archer returned 4-0-56-0 while Arshad Khan gave away 1/48 from his four overs. Piyush Chawla claimed 2/29 from his four overs.

Brief scores: PBKS 214/3 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 30, Liam Livingstone 82*, Jitesh Sharma 49*; Piyush Chawla 2/29) vs MI

