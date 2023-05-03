Defending champions Manchester City will look to reclaim their spot at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table when they face West Ham. Pep Guardiola’s men, placed second, find themselves ahead in the title race this season as they trail the Gunners by just two points with two games in hand. Erling Haaland has already equalled the record for scoring most goals in a Premier League season (34) and he looks set to break that with few matches still remaining. The Norwegian striker also has crossed 50 goals in all competitions and much more is expected to get added to that tally. Manchester City undoubtedly will hope to clinch all three points on offer when they host the London side. Lionel Messi Suspended: PSG Takes Action Against World Champion Footballer For 'Unapproved' Trip to Saudi Arabia.

West Ham in contrast, are low on confidence at the moment. The Hammers defeated Bournemouth on April 23 but since then, have suffered back-to-back defeats—against Liverpool and Crystal Palace and that has derailed their momentum. Placed 15th on the points table, they are close to the relegation zone than the top half of the points table and David Moyes has his task cut out when they travel to the Etihad to take on the reigning English champions. The Hammers are set to be without Kurt Zouma at the back. Also, a lot would depend on Michail Antonio up front if West Ham are to expose Manchester City’s defensive frailties.

When is Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Manchester City will take on West Ham in English Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, May 4. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this game on the Star Sports Select 2 channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. they however will need a subscription.

