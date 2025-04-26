Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

PBKS made two changes, bringing in Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai in place of Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett.

Also Read | DC vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 46.

KKR also made two changes, replacing Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh with Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya.

Teams:

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Check Playing XIs and Impact Players.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)