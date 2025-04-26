So, the untimely rains have ensured that the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Royals is called off. The rain had stopped for a bit, but it returned with more gusto, which forced match officials to call off. Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders share a point each, which might help PBKS later ahead of the playoffs qualification.
A start looks tough, given how steady the rain has become in Kolkata. The ground, too, looks full of puddles, with water seeping under the covers. Reminder, both teams will be handed a point each in case the match gets called off.
And, the rain is back after providing some hope to fans and cricketers. This will ensure that DLS will come into play, as overs have started to reduce.
Good need for fans, the rain has stopped, and a few players can be doing the rounds around the boundary line. It all depends on the groundsmen how swiftly the match resumes.
Rain is showing no signs of clearing; however, with such strong winds, one hopes that the clouds will soon move away. The covers have been put on the whole ground, with a ground staff sitting to prevent the winds from blowing off the sheets.
Well, sudden rain means players are going back into the dressing room. This break will help PBKS, as their fresh bowlers can make use of the overcast conditions well once the match resumes.
Despite a target of over 200, Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have started the KKR innings with caution. Narine has been in torrid form, while Gurbas is playing just his second match this season. PBKS will need to get into KKR's middle-order quickly.
This has been a solid comeback from KKR after the start PBKS found with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. In the final overs, KKR bowlers struck to their lines and got regular wickets to restrict Punjab to 201. Shreyas Iyer played a handy knock of 25 off 16.
OUT! Glenn Maxwell's poor form in IPL 2025 continues, as the all-rounder falls for an 8-ball seven. Varun Chakaravarthy completely outfoxed the batter, who played the cut shot, but failed to connect as the ball hurried and crashed into the stumps. Glenn Maxwell b Varun Chakaravarthy 7(8)
OUT! Just as Prabhsimran Singh was looking to take the match away and slam his 100, the batter departs. Singh mistimed a low full toss from Vaibhav Arora and managed to hand the catch to Rovman Powell at long off. Prabhsimran c Powell b Vaibhav Arora 83(49)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: After successive losses, Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to break their unbeaten streak, and clash against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 26. The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be played at Eden Gardens and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time. You can check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 scorecard here. KKR are seventh in the points table with six points, while PBKS are sitting comfortably in the fifth place, and with a win, can break the top three.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard
Kolkata Knight Riders have failed as a collective batting unit, which has been their major cause of losses, match after match. The likes of Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Venkatesh Iyer have been massive disappointments and have not looked in any kind of touch in crunch situations. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have looked their best batters. The bowling has also blown hot and cold this season, including spinners.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have found players who have stood up under pressure situations, and have guided them to wins this season, which has always been their downfall in earlier editions. The bowlers have led the charge, while the batters have been the support act on most occasions.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Manish Pandey.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash