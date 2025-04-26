Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: After successive losses, Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to break their unbeaten streak, and clash against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 26. The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be played at Eden Gardens and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time. You can check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 scorecard here. KKR are seventh in the points table with six points, while PBKS are sitting comfortably in the fifth place, and with a win, can break the top three.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders have failed as a collective batting unit, which has been their major cause of losses, match after match. The likes of Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Venkatesh Iyer have been massive disappointments and have not looked in any kind of touch in crunch situations. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have looked their best batters. The bowling has also blown hot and cold this season, including spinners.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have found players who have stood up under pressure situations, and have guided them to wins this season, which has always been their downfall in earlier editions. The bowlers have led the charge, while the batters have been the support act on most occasions.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Manish Pandey.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash