Sports News | PCB Extends Contracts of All Domestic Players and Coaches Till July 31

Lahore [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that it will extend the contracts of all domestic players and coaches, expiring on June 30, till July 31 before the new 12-month contracts will come into effect from August 1.

"The decision has been made by the High-Performance Department, which is presently busy carrying out a 360-degree appraisal of all its coaches. The process is expected to conclude early next month with the six Cricket Association sides to be confirmed by the end of July," the PCB said in a release.

Also Read | Lasith Malinga Excluded From Sri Lanka's 24-Men List for Second 'Residential Training Camp'.

In the 2019-20 season, the PCB had offered 192 contracts to the domestic cricketers of which 186 cricketers had accepted the contracts.

"As part of a comprehensive and extensive review process, we are conducting appraisals of all coaches, which is a three-phase process including self-assessment, interviews and feedback from players and fellow coaches," Director - High Performance, Nadeem Khan said.

Also Read | 2011 Cricket World Cup Final Was Fixed, Alleges Sri Lankan Minister; Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara Rubbishes the Claim.

"This is the modern 360-degree way of appraising professionals as we remain committed to put in place the best available coaches who can provide best coaching and training to the players, which, in turn, will contribute to further enhance the quality of our domestic cricket," he added.

Khan remains optimistic about the return of the domestic cricket season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is premature to predict when we will be able to start our 2020-21 domestic cricket season due to the evolving Covid-19 situation. But, internally, we need to be ready to start the season at a short notice," Khan concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)