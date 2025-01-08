Lahore, Jan 8 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday moved the ODI tri-series, also involving South Africa and New Zealand, from Multan to Karachi and Lahore, dismissing the talks about a delay in renovation work at those venues ahead of next month's Champions Trophy.

The triangular series is a curtain raiser to the ICC showpiece which begins from February 19 in Karachi.

The PCB said preparations for the Champions Trophy are in full swing with the renovation work at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi set to be completed before or around the deadlines.

“Given the advanced stage of preparations at the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues.

“The series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan,” the PCB said in a statement.

“This decision reflects the PCB's confidence in the readiness of these upgraded venues and their ability to deliver a world-class experience for players, officials, and fans alike,” the PC B added.

After the upgrades, spectator capacity at the Gaddafi Stadium has been increased to 35,000, with new chairs installed throughout the venue.

Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring superior viewing quality for fans worldwide.

The PCB has also constructed brand-new players' and officials' hospitality enclosure.

The renovated stadium is set to be inaugurated in the last week of January.

At Karachi, new hospitality enclosures have been built besides 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences.

Additionally, two digital replay screens have been fixed, and 5,000 new chairs have also been installed.

The PCB said the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been given touch-ups like the installation of 10,000 new chairs, upgrades to hospitality boxes and the installation of two digital replay screens. 7/21/2024

