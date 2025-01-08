Mumbai, January 8: Following a Player of the Match performance for his ten-wicket haul leading Australia’s six-wicket win in the Sydney Test, seamer Scott Boland has now broken into the top-10 of the ICC Test bowling rankings. As per the latest update issued on Wednesday, Boland made a remarkable jump of 29 places to now be at joint ninth spot in the Test bowlers rankings list, alongside India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, as he played an instrumental role in Australia reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after ten years. IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025: Relentless Scott Boland Picks Four Wickets As Australia Bowl Out India for 185.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has climbed to number two in the Test bowlers’ ranking list after picking five wickets in the Sydney Test, with his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah remaining at the top with a career-best rating of 908.

From a batting point of view, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has jumped three places in the batting rankings to be at number nine. Pant hit a resilient 40 in the first innings, before hitting a blistering 33-ball 61 in the second innings of the fifth Test and became one of the two half-centurions in the low-scoring Sydney Test.

Meanwhile, after the Cape Town ended in South Africa’s favour, Player of the Match Ryan Rickelton, who hit a magnificent 259, has jumped 48 places to be at number 55 in the Test batting rankings. His skipper Temba Bavuma, who hit a vital century in the first innings, has moved three spots up to be at number six and achieve a career-best rating of 769. IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series Results In A Nutshell: From India's Dominant Win In Perth to Australia's Thumping Victory in Sydney, a Look at What Happened in All Five Matches.

Their team-mate Kyle Verreynne's impressive century has resulted in him rising four places to be at number 25 in the batting rankings. For Pakistan, Babar Azam stood out with half-centuries in both innings and has climbed five places to 12th position in the batting rankings.

Captain Shan Masood, who hit 145 in the second innings, has jumped 12 places to 45th position. From a bowling point of view, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's six-wicket haul in the match has taken him to number three, and is now only behind Cummins and Bumrah.

In the Test all-rounder rankings, South Africa’s Marco Jansen has jumped two places to secure the second spot behind top-ranked Jadeja, after hitting a brisk half-century and picking three wickets. Just far from them, Afghanistan’s historic series win over Zimbabwe via winning the second Test saw several players make significant moves in the rankings. IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25: Scott Boland-Mitchell Starc Rip Through Indian Batting Line-Up; Jasprit Bumrah Gives India Some Cheer On Final Ball at Stumps on Day 1.

Rahmat Shah has climbed 26 places to be at number 26, while debutant Ismat Alam has entered the batters list at joint number 82. Rashid Khan, who marked his return to Tests after 2021 with career-best figures of 7/66 in the second innings and had match haul of 11 wickets, has re-entered the Test bowling rankings at number 54.

For Zimbabwe, Craig Ervine, with scores of 75 and 53 not out, jumped 10 spots to joint number 37, while veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who slammed 61 and 38, has re-entered the batting rankings at number 91 after playing his first Test since 2021.

From the white-ball series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, keeper-batter Kusal Perera's explosive 46-ball 101 in the last T20I earned him a massive 26-spot jump to be at number ten in the batting rankings of the shortest format. Young Scott Boland’s Pic With Late Shane Warne Goes Viral After His Impressive Performance in BGT 2024-25.

New Zealand's victory in the ODI series opener resulted in seamer Matt Henry climbing to 12th place in the bowlers ranking after picking a four-wicket haul, while top-order batter Will Young's unbeaten 90 saw him rise to joint 13th in the batting rankings.

