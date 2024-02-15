New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has proposed March 9 as the new date to hold the polls to elect the new governing body members after the Sports Ministry recently suspended the federation for delaying the elections as per the National Sports Development Code of India.

The PCI had postponed the elections, which should have been held before January 31 this year as per the Sports Code, to March 28 because of the impending Para Shooting World Cup from March 6-15.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, Live Streaming Online on AppleTV: Watch Free Telecast of Club Friendly Match on TV and Online in Florida.

The ministry, on February 2, then issued an order suspending the PCI's recognition for "intentional delay to elect a new executive committee" as per the Sports Code.

The ministry officials on Thursday reportedly had a detailed meeting with PCI office-bearers where they spelt out what the suspended para national body needs to do to get the suspension revoked.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board Terminates Haris Rauf's Central Contract, Denies NOC To Play Foreign Leagues.

A source in the sports ministry said that despite the PCI getting the backing of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the PCI will have to adhere to the government's guidelines on elections and law of the land to get the suspension lifted.

IPC, the world governing body for para sports, has rejected the sports ministry's suggestion for forming an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of PCI after the government suspended the national body for not holding elections on time.

"The PCI could have held the elections earlier than scheduled, there was no problem with that. But they waited till late January to convey to the ministry that they are postponing the elections to March 28. They (PCI) gave the excuse that they had to make preparations for the Para Shooting World Cup because of which they were delaying the elections. But what was stopping them from conveying this to the ministry much earlier," a ministry source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"The ministry made it amply clear during the meeting attended by secretary (sports) and director-general, Sports Authority of India (SAI) among others that the PCI should hold the elections as early as possible, so that the suspension could be lifted," the source added.

He added that the PCI had proposed March 9 as the election date, given the mandatory 21-day notice period to all the state units and stake holders.

"The ministry is actively considering the proposal and will get back to the PCI at the earliest," the source added.

The source also said that while the ministry had initially said in a letter that it was planning to form an ad-hoc committee in consultation with the IPC, the idea might have been shelved following the world body giving its full backing to the PCI to run para sports in India vide a letter to the ministry dated February 12, 2024.

The source, however, added that the ministry had given PCI its full backing to host the prestigious Para Shooting World Cup at the Karni Singh Ranges here.

"The ministry said it would like to help in the conduct of the Para World Cup as it was a prestigious event," said the source.

More than 500 pistol, rifle and shotgun shooters from 52 countries are expected to compete in the prestigious tournament scheduled to take place in India for the first time.

The competition offers 24 Paris Paralympic quota places and a 38-plus Indian contingent is also in the fray for berths in the quadrennial showpiece.

However, another source told PTI on condition of anonymity that the PCI's suspension had thrown a spanner in the works of the national para body as several institutions were having second thoughts about sponsoring the event as the ministry had suspended the PCI.

"The PCI might have to scale down its preparations to cut down on the costs as far fewer institutions might come to sponsor the event," the source added.

The source also added that while it would be a tough task to hold the elections in the middle of the Para Shooting World Cup, they will have to do it if it is mandated by the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)