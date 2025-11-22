Perth [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Former international umpire Simon Taufel, defended the decision to give English wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith caught behind out following a DRS review in the Perth Test, saying that a "correct decision" was taken, highlighting differences in edge-detecting technologies used in Australia and other parts of the world.

During England's second innings in the Test match at Perth, Smith was cramped for room while attempting a pull on a delivery by Brendan Doggett and was given not out by on-field umpire Nitin Menon despite the catcher, wicketkeeper Alex Carey and captain Steve Smith's enthusiasm. Aussie skipper decided to review the decision via DRS, and it was overturned by the TV umpire Sharfuddoula after a lengthy delay.

Smith had initially started his long walk back to the pavillion on witnessing a murmur on the Real Time Snickometer (RTS) graphic on the big screen of the Optus Stadium, but stopped after the footage of his dismissal was slowed down and a small spike appeared one frame after the ball had passed the bat, creating some confusion.

After four minutes of consideration, Sharfuddoula delivered his verdict, saying to Nitin, "There is a spike as the ball has just gone past the bat," he said. I am satisfied the ball has made contact with the bat. My decision... Nitin, you need to change your decision from not out to out. There's a clear spike as the ball had just passed the bat."

The decision was not well received by English fans, who broke into a loud chorus of boos and sang, "Same old Aussies, always cheating."

Taufel, speaking on Channel 7's coverage, said that the right decision had been taken, pointing out the difference between "edge-detection technologies" used in Australia and elsewhere.

"This is the difficulty when we have two types of edge-detection technologies around the world," Taufel said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "Primarily, we use Hawkeye Ultra-Edge. In Australia, it is one of the few countries in the world to use Real-Time Snicko," he added.

"It is very difficult to come into a series with limited experience around how to judge RTS, but the conclusive evidence protocols with RTS are that if you get a spike up to one frame past the bat, that is conclusive. And in this particular case, that is exactly what was there."

"Unfortunately, he [Sharfuddoula] did not want to pull the trigger quite as quickly as perhaps he could have or should have. And the guys in the truck were doing their utmost to show him and to slow it down and to try rocking and rolling that frame. For me, the correct decision was made: a spike [on] RTS after one frame past the bat, the batter has got to go," he added.

Even former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, covering the series for Kayo Sports, had said that Smith's initial walk back might have influenced the decision to go in Australia's favour.

"I think Smith gave it away there," he said. "I do not think the umpire would have been convinced that he had hit that if he had stayed there. You have got to think if that takes that long to make a decision, there is got to be some doubt there. But when Smith walked off, I think that is what convinced the umpire. I think that is the longest DRS decision I think I have seen," he concluded.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite Ben Duckett (21 in 20 balls, with four boundaries) showing sublime touch, England slumped to 39/3, with Joe Root's duck being a highlight of Starc's initial six-over burst that gave him three wickets. A half-century stand between Ollie Pope (46 in 58 balls, with four boundaries) and Harry Brook stabilised things for England, but half the side was back in the hut for 115 runs.

Later, Brook (52 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) and Jamie Smith (33 in 22 balls, with six fours) tried to counter-attack, but Starc (7/58) and Doggett (2/27) put a lid on England's scoring, who were also committing batting harakiri with some questionable shot selection. England was undone for 172 runs in 32.5 overs.

In their first innings, Australia found it really hard dealing with the pace and bounce of Jofra Archer (2/11) and Brydon Carse (3/45) as they slumped to 31/4. Travis Head (21 in 35 balls, with a four) and Cameron Green (24 in 50 balls, with two fours) stitched a 45-run stand, but a five-wicket haul by England skipper Ben Stokes (5/23) led to the Aussies being undone for 132 runs. England led by 40 runs.

England did lose Crawley for another duck to Starc, but a half-century stand between Ben Duckett (28 in 40 balls, with three fours) and Ollie Pope (33 in 57 balls, with two fours) took England's lead beyond 100 runs. But this upper hand was short lived as the trio of Scott Boland (4/33), Starc (3/55), and Brendan Doggett (3/51) took wickets at regular intervals, leaving England at 104/7 at one point. A half-century stand between Brydon Carse (20 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (37 in 32 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took England to a lead above 200 runs. They were skittled out for 164 runs, setting the Aussies 205 runs to win. (ANI)

