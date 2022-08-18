Harare [Zimbabwe], August 18 (ANI): The KL Rahul-led India registered a thumping 10-wicket triumph over Zimbabwe to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series here at the Harare Sports Club. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss Indian bowlers gave hosts an early blow as they lost half of the side for 66.

The wrecker-in-chief with the new ball was pacer Deepak Chahar who returned with figures of 3/27 in seven overs. He sent the top three batters packing and from there on the Zimbabweans never looked like chasing a big total. After Chahar's exploits, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel also contributed with the ball to bowl out the hosts for 189 in just 40.3 overs. Siraj and Axar also picked three wickets each.

"Picking up wickets is crucial. There was a swing and seam movement as well. But it was good to see them put the ball in the right areas and be disciplined. For a few of us, it is great to be back in the Indian dressing room," said India captain KL Rahul after winning the match.

KL Rahul suffered groin and hamstring injuries and was also down with COVID-19. All this kept him out of international cricket since July 2022. KL Rahul missed India's T20I series against South Africa on home soil followed by India's tour to England and West Indies.

"As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket, injuries are going to be a part of it. Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything every day gets boring. We'd rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio," explained KL Rahul.

KL Rahul who was making his comeback straight as a captain into the side could not have asked for a better start as his side outplayed the hosts in all three departments of the game. (ANI)

