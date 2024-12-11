Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): U Mumba delivered a dominant performance against Tamil Thalaivas in Match 106 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, securing a 47-31 victory at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Stadium on Wednesday.

The win was spearheaded by Ajit Chouhan's Super 10, Manjeet's nine points, and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh's eight-point contribution, as U Mumba achieved a comprehensive 15-point triumph to climb back to second place on the points table.

U Mumba got off to a flying start, surging to a 9-0 lead within the first six minutes. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Ajit Chouhan were in sensational form, putting Tamil Thalaivas under immense pressure from the outset and inflicting an early All-Out.

Tamil Thalaivas fought back after being on the back foot, with Moein Shafaghi providing some much-needed momentum for his side. They responded with an All-Out of their own, narrowing the deficit and making it a competitive contest despite U Mumba's early dominance.

The closing stages of the first half saw both teams exchanging blows before U Mumba reasserted their dominance. The season two champions inflicted another All-Out, heading into halftime with a commanding 22-14 lead.

Moein Shafaghi tried to rally Tamil Thalaivas with a couple of points on a Do-or-Die raid early in the second half. However, his efforts proved to be a lone battle, as U Mumba maintained their eight-point advantage going into the final ten minutes of the match.

Ajit Chouhan and Manjeet continued their excellent raiding form, with Amirmohammad Zafardanesh contributing at both ends of the mat. This ensured U Mumba remained firmly in control. Ajit Chouhan completed his Super 10 as the team extended their lead to 13 points with less than five minutes remaining.

U Mumba inflicted a third All-Out on Tamil Thalaivas, sealing the result with an unassailable lead as the match neared its conclusion.

The Mumbai-based team continued to dominate, completing a 15-point victory and solidifying their position in second place on the points table. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves in a precarious situation, needing to win all their remaining matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. (ANI)

