Muscat, December 11: Defending champions India suffered a 1-2 defeat to three-time winners China in their third match of the Women's Junior Asia Cup here on Wednesday. The rematch of the 2012 final lived up to expectations, with India creating opportunities and dominating the first two quarters, but the scoreline remained goalless. China shifted gears in the third quarter, with skipper Tan Jinzhuang (32nd) scoring off a penalty stroke and Wang Lihang (42nd) converting a penalty corner to give their team a decisive edge.

India's response came in the 56th minute when Deepika, the tournament's leading scorer with six goals, showcased her prowess to reduce the margin at the Hockey Oman Stadium. Junior Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2024: Mumtaz Khan Scores Four Goals As India Thrash Bangladesh 13–1.

China grabbed the top position in Pool A with nine points, while India were placed second with six points, same as Malaysia. India will face Thailand in their fourth and final league match on Thursday.

The match also saw two green cards with the Indian duo of Chanu Khaidem Shileima and Phalke Vaishnavi Vitthal being at the receiving end. The defending champions had earlier registered convincing wins, thrashing Bangladesh 13-1 and Malaysia 5-0 in their first two matches of the five-team tournament. On Which Channel Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Hockey Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The semifinals are slated for Saturday, with the final scheduled for Sunday. India had clinched the title in the last edition held in Kakamigahara, Japan, defeating South Korea 2-1 in the summit clash.

