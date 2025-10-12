New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): After a string of spirited performances that have displayed both resilience and tactical evolution, UP Yoddhas now head to Delhi to face U Mumba at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on October 13 in what promises to be another gripping Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 12 contest.

Despite recent results not fully reflecting their efforts, the Yoddhas have been steadily piecing together a brand of kabaddi defined by structure, belief, and adaptability, according to a release from PKL.

Their narrow two-point defeat to Gujarat Giants, marked by Guman Singh's 14-point masterclass and a disciplined defensive effort, was yet another sign of a side inching closer to the complete performance they have been building toward.

As the league enters its decisive phase, UP Yoddhas will aim to capitalise on these fine margins and secure victories. Head coach Jasveer Singh and assistant coach Upendra Malik have instilled a calm yet assertive mindset within the squad, one that thrives under pressure and continues to learn with every outing.

At the forefront of UP's resurgence is Guman Singh, whose recent form has been nothing short of inspirational. Alongside Bhavani Rajput and Gagan Gowda, he forms a raiding trio capable of breaking open even the most compact defensive units, and one can expect them to test U Mumba's corners early and keep the tempo high throughout the game.

Defensively, the combination of Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, and Mahender Singh has shown growing cohesion. Hitesh's timing and Sumit's leadership have helped the Yoddhas stay composed in crunch moments, a quality that could prove decisive against a balanced Mumba unit.

While the road to playoffs remains steep, the Yoddhas' consistency in pushing prolific sides to the brink is a strong indicator that a turnaround is well within reach. With the team visibly growing in confidence and rhythm, Delhi offers the perfect stage for UP to convert its learnings into results.

A win here would signal the start of a spirited late-season charge from the UP Yoddhas, which is a unit that refuses to back down, come what may. (ANI)

