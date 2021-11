Manchester [UK], November 6 (ANI): Manchester City dished out a dominant performance as an Eric Bailly own goal and a Bernardo Silva strike earned the champions their first Manchester derby victory in five Premier League attempts over their local rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The champions went ahead on seven minutes when Bailly diverted Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net. United briefly rallied when Cristiano Ronaldo's shot was saved by Ederson and Mason Greenwood scuffed the rebound wide.

David De Gea made five big saves in the first half to deny Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, Cancelo, twice, and a Victor Lindelof deflection before City beat the Spaniard's resistance again on the stroke of half-time.

Cancelo earned his second assist with a cross which was turned in by Bernardo at the far post behind a hesitant Luke Shaw.

The hosts improved in the second half but also lost Shaw to a head injury. City, who move second with 23 points, almost scored again late on as Phil Foden clipped a post. A fourth consecutive home match without a win keeps United in fifth with 17 points. (ANI)

