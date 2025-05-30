Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru's march to the IPL final is a testament to the team's "collective character", with several "match-winners" stepping up throughout the season, said the franchise's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat.

RCB secured a place in their fourth IPL final with a commanding eight-wicket win over table-toppers Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 — a performance Bobat credited to the team's resilience.

"We're proud of the way we've played throughout the season. The way the group has taken on challenges - with bravery, composure and aggressive intent, reflects the collective character we've built through the season," Bobat said in a release.

"We've ticked off a few important milestones on the way here, but this is obviously the one that matters most."

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB have reached the IPL final for the first time in nine years, with contributions coming from across the squad.

"We have many match-winners and it's been great to see everyone contributing. After a long and gruelling league phase, the playoffs are a time to really trust in and enjoy your cricket," Bobat said.

"The final will be a great occasion, especially for our fans, and the players are very focused and determined to finish the job."

RCB will face the winner of Qualifier 2 — between Punjab Kings and the victor of the Eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians — in the final.

