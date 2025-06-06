Sports News | Playing WTC Final at Lord's is Huge Moment for SA Cricket: AB De Villiers

London, Jun 6 (PTI) AB de Villiers feels South Africa playing World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's is a massive moment in the country's cricketing history.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Police Complaint Lodged Against Virat Kohli Over Stampede Tragedy Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

South Africa and Australia will play in the final of the third edition of the World Test Championship final from June 11 to 15. Australia are the defending champions.

Also Read | IND A vs ENG Lions: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Take India A to 213/3 at Tea on Day 1 of 2nd Unofficial Test.

“This is a massive moment for South African cricket—a final at Lord's. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line,” De Villiers told Star Sports.

De Villiers, who scored 8,765 runs including 22 centuries in 114 Tests, described South Africa's squad as a well-balanced unit and backed them to pull off an upset against Pat Cummins-led Australia.

“I'm excited for the challenge. It's a well-balanced side, and I'm quietly confident we can upset Australia—I say 'upset' because they're clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship Final.”

However, De Villiers termed Australia as a "well-oiled machine".

“Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won't be easy for South Africa. But I'm quietly confident because we're going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage.”

Lord's, with its rich history, can be daunting for first-timers in the South African squad, and De Villiers wants the nerves to settle quickly.

“For many of these players, it'll be their first match at Lord's—hopefully, they'll settle quickly. But I'm really looking forward to thiaught on Camera: Stray Animal Violently Tramples Man in Delhi, Disturbing Video Goes Viral