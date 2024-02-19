Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished luck to all the athletes taking part in the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Guwahati.

Speaking to the players via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "I want to extend my best wishes to all the players participating in the Khelo India Games in Guwahati."

PM Modi expressed happiness that these sports-related events are being held all over India and youth are getting a chance to play and blossom.

"I am happy that today such sports-related events are being organized everywhere from North to South and from West to Eastern India. Today we are witnessing the Khelo India University Games in the North East... These events show that youth in every corner of the country are getting more and more opportunities to play and blossom. I also appreciate the government of Assam and other states for organising Khelo India Games..," said PM Modi.

He also said that a new ecosystem is being made for youth.

"From training to scholarship, a favourable environment is being created for players of the country. A record budget of Rs 3,500 crores has been given for sports this year," he concluded.

Amidst a palpable buzz, Guwahati is getting ready to host the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi. A land that has produced legendary musicians like Bhupen Hazarika and the popular Zubeen Garg, will see famous playback and composer Papon perform at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati on Monday. The Games, being played across seven sister states of the North-East, will end on February 29.

The Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur will be attending the Khelo India University Games alongside Assam Chief Minister, Himata Biswa Sarma. This is the fourth edition of the ever-growing Games. Close to 4500 athletes from 200 Universities are participating in KIUG 2023. (ANI)

