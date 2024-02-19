Tehran, Feb 19: Gulveer Singh fetched India's fourth gold medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships as he won the 3000m final race on the concluding day of competitions here. Gulveer clocked 8 minute 07.48 seconds to finish on top of podium in the non-Olympic athletics event. Union Sports Ministry Clears Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra’s Proposals for Financial Assistance To Compete in WTT Events.

Keneshbekov Nursultan (8:08.85) of Kyrgystan and Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran took the silver and bronze respectively. Earlier in the day, Ankita won a silver medal in women's 3000m race with a time of 9:26.22. India’s Ankita Dhyani Bags Silver Medal in Women’s 3000m Event at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024.

Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had won a gold each on the first day of competitions on Saturday. Toor and Yarraji had smashed their own national records.

India ended the championships with four gold and one silver. The country had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)