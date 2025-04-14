Patna, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar next month to inaugurate the "Khelo India Youth Games, 2025", Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said here on Monday.

Kumar was addressing a function attended, among others, by Union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya.

"It is a matter of delight for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games, 2025, in Patna on May 4. The event has provided us with an opportunity to strengthen sporting infrastructure in the state", said Kumar.

The function, held at the Chief Minister's secretariat, was marked by the unveiling of the event's logo and its mascot "Shubhankar" through remote control.

According to the office of the Chief Minister, 8,500 athletes and 1,500 technical staff from across the country will take part in the "Khelo India Youth Games, 2025", to be held till May 15 across five districts of Bihar - Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Bhagalpur and Begusarai.

