New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has urged India to start the England Tests with Arshdeep Singh in its high-stakes Test affair, with the series opener scheduled for June 20 at Headingley.

Arshdeep, who holds the prestigious title of being India's highest T20I wicket-taker at 26, is yet to earn his maiden Test cap for the nation. He earned a call-up to India's squad that brims with youth for the five Tests in England.

Ponting has monitored the left-arm speedster's growth during their time at Punjab Kings in the ongoing 18th season of the IPL. The ICC Hall of Famer has put his faith in Arshdeep's character, work ethic, and technical strength, which he believes make him an indispensable asset for the newly crowned Test captain, Shubman Gill.

"I've had a good chance to get to know him really well. He's a great character to have around the team. He's a fun-loving guy. He's very laid-back around the group, which is great. Which is what we all like," Ponting said on the ICC Review.

"As soon as the squad was announced the other day, the Test squad, the first thing I did in our team meeting was to make sure that I acknowledged that Arshdeep had been picked in front of everybody and just congratulated him in front of everybody. I think it's well deserved. I think he'll bowl well in England as well," he added.

After establishing himself as a mainstay for India in the shortest format of cricket, Arshdeep will take his first steps towards cementing his place in the red-ball format.

With Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar hinting at the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability for all five Tests, the 26-year-old stands a chance of enchanting the spectators with his mastery of the art of swing.

Apart from his exploits in the T20Is, Arshdeep has been a silent hero in India's domestic red-ball circuit. In 21 first-class fixtures, Arshdeep has tormented the opposition and scalped 66 wickets to establish his supremacy.

"I would actually have him in their Test team at the start. He's very skillful. I think the Dukes ball will help him in the UK as well. And I just think to have that point of difference, having a left-armer in your team, I think will be something that, if India don't do it, then it'll be a bit of a surprise to me," Ponting added.

To support his views, Ponting emphasised the left-armer's stint in County Cricket last year, which has offered him valuable insights on thriving in the English conditions.

While representing Kent last year during his County Championship spell, Arshdeep scythed 13 scalps in five Division 1 games, with figures of 3/58 standing out as his best.

"He's played county cricket and he knows the conditions there as well. Arshdeep is close to six-foot-four, so he's going to get decent bounce...as we know in England, the ball still swings when it is 30, 40 or 50 overs old," he said.

"To have someone that's got that swing bowling ability and a left-armer, I think, is something that the Indian team should definitely look out for on that tour," he added. (ANI)

