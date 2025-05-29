Mullanpur, May 29 (PTI) Australian great and Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting sees left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh making his Test debut in the series opener between India and England next month.

Last week, Arshdeep received his maiden Test call-up after excelling in the T20 format over the past four years. He is India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.

Having worked with him at Punjab Kings closely, Ponting feels the selectors have taken a good call to include the left-armer in the pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

"Actually I think he'll play. He'll play in the Test series over there. Bumrah Siraj, you know, to have a left-arm option there as well, I think it'd be outstanding," Ponting told PTI.

"And you think of any English conditions, the way that Arshdeep bowls, he presents the seam as good as anybody, right arm or left arm that's, that's currently playing the game."

The 26-year-old also has the experience of bowling with the Dukes ball, having had a stint in county cricket. The first Test begins in Leeds on June 20.

"They picked him in the squad. I think he could play the first Test over there and he wouldn't let anybody down. I think it's the right time for him as well. He is in his sort of mid 20s, probably right now at the peak of his powers, I think it'd be a great selection for India in those Test matches."

Arshdeep has also been swinging the white ball in the powerplay in the IPL and has 18 wickets to his name.

"He's right up there third or fourth, with power play wickets as well in the tournament, which means that he does a good job with the new ball. So if they're looking for the left-arm option, obviously they are (referring to England series)," Ponting added.

