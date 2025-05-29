Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in the high-voltage Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, May 30. The Gujarat vs Mumbai thrilling encounter will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The Shubman Gill-led GT are coming into the game after two consecutive losses. However, with some big players in their squad, the former champions would hope to turn things around and make it through Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025. GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Preview: Shubman Gill's Fumbling Gujarat Titans Up Against Might of Mumbai Indians.

After a poor start, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai made a stunning comeback in the league stages of the ongoing tournament. They won six consecutive games in the league stage, which helped to finish in fourth place in the IPL 2025 standings. With an experienced squad, the five-time champions have immense experience playing in the knockout stage. They would look to use that experience in the upcoming must-win match against the former champions, Gujarat.

Chandigarh Weather Report Live

The GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There is noThere is no prediction for rain in Chandigarh during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match. The temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees to 28 Celsius during the match hours. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Prediction: Who Will Win Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playoffs Match?

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the new PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) stadium has favoured batters this season. The bowlers have also played their role, but the ground is known for its high-scoring matches. Spinners are likely to have a role in the match as the game grows, and the team which wins the toss might look to chase in this match with both teams possessing power-packed hitters.

