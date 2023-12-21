Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): India's women's team continued to ride high on confidence as they dominated the second session pushing Australia to fall before the 200-run mark on Day 1 of the one-off Test on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium here.

At the end of the session, Australia posted a total of 180/8 in 60 overs with Jess Jonassen and Kim Garth unbeaten with scores of 6(23) and 8(16) respectively.

Before the umpires called for Tea, a bit of bizarreness occurred on the field as first umpire N Janani hinted that it was time for tea but umpire Anil Kumar Chaudhary got across and took his position. Hence players thought one more over was about to be bowled, but bails were removed and the session ended.

India coach Amol Muzumdar was pleased as he applauded his players when they made their way back to the dressing room.

Pooja Vastrakar's pace once again did the trick as a bit of de ja vu was on the cards in the second session. Once again four wickets fell down, pacer Pooja struck twice once again while Sneh Rana walked away with a single wicket.

Skipper Alyssa Healy and Annabel Sutherland stitched up a small partnership but once that partnership ended wickets continued to fall putting Australia in a tough spot on the opening day.

Earlier in the day, after winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors immediately regretted the decision as they found themselves down two quick wickets in the first two overs, putting India in firm control.

Phoebe Litchfield walked back towards the pavilion for a diamond duck, as a momentary hesitation from her allowed Jemimah Rodrigues to capitalise and run out for 0(0).

In the next over, Pooja Vastrakar got past Ellyse Perry's defence to send her back for 4(2).

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath launched a counter-attack in the next coming overs, bringing the game back to parity.

Their 80-run partnerships saw some well-timed shots which were played with some extra amount of composure.

Both batters looked well set for a long stay on the pitch but spinner Sneh Rana brought in her experience to dismiss Tahlia after she touched the 50-run mark.

The Australian batter was riding high on her luck after she saw two of her catches dropped in the field.

Sneh cleverly invited the batter to try her luck once again. Tahlia (50 off 56 balls) accepted the offer but didn't find the right connection and ended up sending it to Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The final blow was struck by Vastrakar on the final ball of the first session as she removed Mooney for 40(94).

Brief Score: Australia Women 180/8 (Tahlia McGrath 50, Beth Mooney 40; Pooja Vastrakar 4-53) vs India. (ANI)

