England's fast-bowling all-rounder Tom Curran has been banned for the next four matches of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) due to a pre-match altercation with an umpire ahead of his team Sydney Sixers’ match against Hobart Hurricanes at Launceston. The tournament said in a statement that following the match on December 11, Curran has been charged with a Level 3 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct. As per Cricket Australia (CA), prior to the commencement of the match, Curran completed a practice run up in which he ran onto part of the pitch. After a Dog-Bite Incident and 50 Stitches, Alyssa Healy Ready to Keep Wickets in India-W vs Australia-W One-Off Test.

He was then verbally instructed by the Umpire not to run on to the pitch. Following this, Curran moved to the opposite end of the pitch to complete another practice run up. The Umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch.

Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the Umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run up and run at pace straight towards the Umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The Umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision. After the game was over, the Match Referee subsequently charged Curran under Article 2.17 of the Code of Conduct for intimidation or attempted intimidation of an Umpire, Match Referee or Medical Personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a Match.

Curran contested the charge, and the matter was heard by Code of Conduct Commissioner, Adrian Anderson. The Commissioner found that Curran committed the offence and imposed a penalty of four suspension points, equating to four KFC BBL matches. England Coach Matthew Mott Willing To Give Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Time To Recover Their Fitness for ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

After the verdict came, Sydney Sixers have announced that they will file an appeal against the decision. “Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field,” said Rachael Haynes, Head of Sydney Sixers.

