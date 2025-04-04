Pranavi Urs in action during first round of the Joburg Ladies Open (Image: LET)

Johannesburg [South Africa], April 4 (ANI): Pranavi Urs was in fine form before the first round was suspended due to a flooded course at Modderfontein Golf Club in the first round of the Joburg Ladies Open.

When play was suspended eight groups were yet to finish 18 holes and will resume tomorrow to complete their rounds. Pranavi at 5-under through 13 holes was one of them.

Also Read | LSG vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 16.

England's Mimi Rhodes was able to finish 18 holes and continue her dream start in her rookie season, to lead with a round of 65 (-8) on the Par-73 course.

Pranavi, a former winner at her home Tour, Women's Pro Golf Tour, started with a bogey on the Par-5 tenth but then recovered quickly five birdies on the remaining eight holes on the back nine. She added one more on the second and was 5-under to be T-4 when play was suspended.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 18.

Rhodes led at 8-under with Casandra Alexander of South Africa second at 7-under and Singapore's Shannon Tan (6-under) at third.

Apart from Pranavi the other Indians had completed their round with Diksha Dagar (71) at T-21 but Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik had a rough day with 4-over 77 each and were T-107th and will need a low second round to make the cut.

Rhodes, 23, who started on the 10th tee, started her round with a birdie which set the tone for the rest of the day. Rhodes secured a bogey-free round, making back-to-back birdies on 12th and 13th, followed by a further birdie on 16. The rookie then had a further birdie blitz on the front nine, with four more to finish the round eight-under par.

Just two weeks ago, Rhodes secured her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title at the Ford Women's NSW Open in Australia. She is hoping this momentum continues for the rest of the week.

South Africa's Casandra Alexander currently sits in second place with a round of 66 (-7), dropping her only shot of the day on the 3rd hole.

Ireland's Lauren Walsh and Pranavi are currently in a tie for fourth place on five-under par, with Urs still to play four holes.

Three players are currently tied for sixth place on four-under par. England's Alice Hewson and Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall both fired rounds of 69 (-4), while another English star, Hannah Screen, is currently four-under par with two holes left to play. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)