Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Pranavi Urs shot a fine six-under in the second round to take a eight-shot lead in the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Mysore golfer, who has two wins this season, went one better than the first round as she added six-under 66 to her first round card of five-under 67.

Her cards of 67-66 with 15 birdies against two bogeys and a double, indicated that she has fully recovered from the muscle tear that forced her to withdraw in the first round of the trials for the Asian Games, which have now been postponed to next year.

A year earlier, she had a wrist injury that forced to her take time off from golf.

Leading Jahanvi Bakshi by five shots after the first round, Pranavi birdied third and ninth on the front nine at the Prestige Golfshire course and turned in two-under, as Jahanvi had two birdies and a bogey.

On the back nine, Pranavi dropped her only shot on the Par-4 12th, but then in the next six holes she found five birdies including four on the trot from 15th to 18th for a superb 66.

With 11-under 133 Pranavi is now eight shots ahead of Jahanvi, who had two more birdies on the back nine for a 69, which was the second best card of the day along with that of amateur Heena Kang (77-69). Jahanvi is three-under 141 with 72-69.

Asmitha Sathish, who shot the first day's second best score of 70, was even par in the second round with two bogeys, both on Par-5s, and two birdies on Par-4 8th and Par-3 17th.

Asmitha was third, nine shots behind Pranavi.

Amateur Vidhatri Urs (71-72) was lying fourth while Siddhi Kapoor (72-72) at fifth.

Kang, Jyotsana Singh (72-74), Ridhima Dilawari (72-74) and Neha Tripathi (72-74) were Tied-sixth at two-over 146. Durga Nittur (76-72) and Trimann Saluja (73-75) were tied 10th.

