Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 22 (ANI): IGPL (Indian Golf Premier League) Mumbai tour amateur winner Pranavi Urs is set to tee off alongside golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh in the final leg of the IGPL Tour in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The tournament promises to be a spectacular conclusion to a breakthrough inaugural season that has seen remarkable performances and historic achievements, according to a release from IGPL.

Joining the field for the first time will be former Asian Tour No. 1 Jyot Randhawa, who, alongside Jeev, plays in the European Legends Tour also.

With this field assembled for the finale, golf enthusiasts can expect world-class competition as the tour reaches its climactic finish on the international stage.

Gaganjeet Bhullar demonstrated his class by winning the opening two events at Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens, setting a high standard for the tour.

Seasoned campaigner SSP Chawrasia, a six-time Asian Tour winner, has been a consistent presence throughout the season, bringing his championship pedigree and international experience to every event. Meanwhile, Gaganjeet Bhullar recently finished third at the IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad after returning from commitments on the International Series and Asian Tour, as well as family commitments.

Order of Merit leader Aman Raj has been the star of the season, capturing victories at both Jaipur and Kolkata with spectacular golf. The 30-year-old fired remarkable rounds of 9-under 61 three times in just four rounds during that stretch, demonstrating consistency and brilliance that have propelled him to the top of the standings. With over Rs. 60 lakhs in earnings, Aman leads a competitive field that includes Pukhraj Singh Gill, who claimed his maiden professional title with a record nine-shot victory at Jamshedpur, and Kapil Kumar, the Pune champion.

The Colombo finale will be crucial as players vie for the coveted Order of Merit title and the rewards that come with it, including spots in the International Series India and Asian Tour Qualifying, the release said.

The highlight of the season came at Mumbai's Bombay Presidency Golf Club, where Pranavi Urs created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a professional tournament against men. Making her IGPL debut, she fired a sensational bogey-free 8-under 60 in the final round to overcome a two-shot deficit and defeat her boyfriend, Karandeep Kochhar, by two strokes. Her triumph earned widespread acclaim, with IOA President PT Usha praising her achievement as proof that "champions transcend gender."

Ridhima Dilawari, another talented female professional, will also be competing in Colombo alongside the diverse field of 47 professionals and 13 amateurs from India and Sri Lanka, ensuring the tour concludes with the same inclusive spirit that has defined its inaugural season. (ANI)

