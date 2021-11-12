London [UK], November 12 (ANI): The Premier League on Thursday confirmed the 2022/23 season dates which are heavily impacted by the first-ever winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The season has been adjusted to accommodate the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will take place in the middle of the domestic calendar. The Premier League season will start on August 6, 2022.

Match Round 16 will be the last set of matches played over the weekend of November 12-13 ahead of the call-up period for the tournament beginning on Monday, November 14.

The league will resume on Boxing Day following the FIFA World Cup Final, which takes place on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The final match round of the campaign will be played on May 28, 2023, when all games will kick off simultaneously as usual. (ANI)

