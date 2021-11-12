New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, starting November 25, before regular skipper Virat Kohli returns to take charge from the second Test in Mumbai.

Newly appointed T20 captain and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested as part of BCCI's workload management policy. Team India Test Squad vs New Zealand For 2021 Home Series Announced: Ajinkya Rahane to Lead in First Test, Virat Kohli To Join Squad and Lead in 2nd Test.

"Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made a comeback in the Test squad along with off-spinner Jayant Yadav. The BCCI also announced the team via a tweet on social media.

Tweet:

#TeamIndia squad for NZ Tests: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna *Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team. pic.twitter.com/FqU7xdHpjQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2021

The Test series will be preceded by a three-match T20 series.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)