London [UK], December 29 (ANI): Arsenal FC head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year's Day.

Mikel is currently isolating, the north-London based club confirmed on Wednesday. Earlier, Gunner's Premier League fixture against Wolves on Tuesday was postponed due to a number of the Wolves squad testing positive for COVID-19.

In the latest, the Premier League Board on Tuesday granted Newcastle United's request to postpone the league clash with Everton, which was scheduled to take place at Goodison Park on Thursday. The Magpies submitted an application following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within their squad, as well as several injury concerns.

The Omicron variant has wreaked havoc with the Premier League schedule in December as 16 games to date have been postponed. (ANI)

