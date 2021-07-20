Liverpool, Jul 20 (AP) Everton has suspended a player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The northwest-England team did not identify the player or any details about the police case.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time,” Everton said in a statement.

Everton players are in pre-season training. The team opens its Premier League campaign against Southampton on Aug. 14. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)