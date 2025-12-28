Liverpool [UK], December 27 (ANI): Liverpool registered a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing English Premier League after securing a close 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday, as per Goal.com.

With this win, Liverpool climbed into the top four with 32 points to their name in 18 matches. They have won 10 games, lost six, and drawn two in the ongoing Premier League season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two points in 18 matches. Wolves have lost 16 games and have drawn two games.

Coming to the match, Liverpool started brightly when in-form striker Hugo Ekitike hit the woodwork, before Wolves' Mateus Mane blazed over on the counterattack.

It was Liverpool who opened the scoring during the 41st minute when Ryab Gravenberch drilled past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa before striker Hugo set up Florian Wirtz to score his first goal this season. Liverpool head into the halftime with a 2-0 lead.

In the first half, the visitors were unable to find an equaliser on a day when both sets of fans paid tribute to their former forward Diogo Jota, at their first meeting since he passed away in July.

In the second half, Wolves refused to go down, with Santiago Bueno's scrappy finish in the 51st minute, from a corner, inducing some anxiety among the home supporters. However, Liverpool held on to a 2-1 lead, ultimately winning the match at home and extending their unbeaten run to seven games.

The victory has lifted Liverpool, at least temporarily, above Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League, while Wolves remain 16 points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. (ANI)

