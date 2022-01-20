Basseterre (St Kitts), Jan 20 (PTI) Skipper Tom Prest smashed his way to an unbeaten 154 to power England to a mammoth 362 for six against United Arab Emirates in a group A match of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

Prest continued his fine run of form, blasting 13 fours and four sixes in his scintillating 119-ball innings, while Jacob Bethell (62), William Luxton (47) and George Thomas (41) also chipped in as 1998 edition winners England put up an imposing total after deciding to bat at Warner Park.

Also Read | Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Spanish Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

Bethell (62) and Thomas (41) gave England a blistering start, adding 69 runs in 11.5 overs.

Once Thomas was sent back by Dhruv Parashar, Bethell and Prest joined hands to forge a 54 run partnership.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2 Match in Indian Time?.

Bethell was dismissed by Jash Giyanani in the 20th over. He had eight fours and three sixes in his 55-ball innings.

Prest then took the onus on himself and shared another 60 runs in 66 balls with James Rew (24) to keep England ticking.

With Rew being run-out, Prest formed a partnership with Luxton, amassing 117 runs in 15.2 overs to take England to the 300-mark.

Prest then clobbered three fours and three sixes as England recked up 62 runs in the last 25 balls.

For UAE, Giyanani (2/60), Parashar (1/24) and Ali Naseer (1/81) were the wicket-takers.

Abdul Faseeh shines for Pakistan against Afghanistan

==================================

Abdul Faseeh top-scored with a 68 but Afghanistan bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict Pakistan to a modest 239 for nine in a group C match at Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Izharulhaq Naveed (3/41) snapped three wickets, while Noor Ahmad (2/46) and Naveed Zadran (2/55) took two each and Bilal Sami (1/58 ) accounted for one wicket.

Faseeh had six hits to the fence and two maximums in his 95-ball innings. Opener Muhammad Shehzad (43), skipper Qasim Akram (38) and Maaz Sadaqat (42 not out) also contributed after Pakistan opted to bat first.

Bilal Sami produced an early breakthrough, dismissing Haseebullah Khan (2) in the 3rd over but Faseeh resurrected the innings in company of Shehzad.

Noor Ahmad then brought Afghanistan back in the game when he had Shehzad caught by Allah Noor in the 19th over as Pakistan slipped to 71 for 2.

Ahmad struck again, getting rid of Irfan Khan (4) in the 23rd over as Pakistan slumped to 92 for 3.

Faseeh and Akram took the team past 165 before Pakistan suffered a collapse, losing three wickets in just 13 balls to slip to 173 for six.

While Akram was run out, Izharulhaq Naveed struck twice in two balls, dismissing Faseeh and Ahmed Khan.

Sadaqat then blasted seven fours in his 37-ball unbeaten innings to lift Pakistan to a fighting score.

Meherob, Ripon Mondol bowl out Canada for 136 in 44.3 overs

=====================================

Off-spinner SM Meherob and pacer Ripon Mondol snapped four wickets each as Bangladesh bowled out Canada for a lowly 136 in a group A match at Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre.

Opener Anoop Chima stood amid the ruins with a 117-ball 63 as Canada's decision to bat backfired with only four of their batters reaching double digit figures.

With seven fours in his innings, Chima fought a lonely battle as he ran out of partners as wickets tumbled at the other end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)