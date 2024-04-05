Lahore [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): With Babar Azam returning as white-ball captain of Pakistan in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi, former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq feels that the process of changing the national team's captain is "very unpleasant" and affects the players.

Shaheen was removed from the T20I captaincy last week after leading the Men in Green in just one series, which saw Pakistan lose 1-4 against New Zealand. The PCB reinstated Babar Azam as the skipper of the white ball format ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Also Read | South Africa All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During SA-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2024.

Announcing the change in captaincy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that reinstating Babar was a "strategic move" that was aimed at ensuring players well-being and peak performance.

However, Misbah had a different opinion on the captaincy change and stated that such decisions could affect the payers.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals’ Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Likely to Miss IPL 2024 Match Against Mumbai Indians After Being Advised Rest Following Groin Niggle.

"The process of changing the national team's captain is very unpleasant which affects the players. We have all star players. Babar Azam is a star and Shaheen Shah is a star and our best wishes are with the team that they perform well," Misbah told the media, according to Geo News.

Azam's first assignment after reappointment as the white-ball skipper will be the upcoming five-match home T20I series against New Zealand from April 18.

With the T20 World Cup just two months away, Pakistan are aiming to bolster their preparations for the marquee event under his leadership.

PCB is in search of a head coach for the men's national team since Grant Bradburn parted ways with Pakistan after the end of last year's World Cup.

In the past month, former New Zealand cricketer Luke Ronchi and former head coach Australia Justin Langer have been linked with the vacant head coach role, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"[PCB] should see which coach can prove to be better and can manage the team well," Misbah said.

Pakistan will feature in Group A of the T20 World Cup and will face India, Ireland, Canada and the USA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)