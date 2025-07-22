Leeds (England), Jul 22 (AP) Leeds, back in the Premier League this season, has signed former Germany defensive midfielder Anton Stach from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Leeds said on Tuesday the 26-year-old had been given a four-year contract. Financial details were not disclosed but according to media reports the fee is 17.4 million pounds ($23.5 million).

“The biggest target is to stay in the league and personally just develop, adapt to the league, to the speed of course, and then get many good experiences hopefully,” Stach said.

Stach, who also previously played for Mainz, has made 122 Bundesliga appearances since 2021. He has two Germany caps, the last of which came in 2022.

Stach is the sixth new signing made by Leeds ahead of the club's return to the Premier League. (AP)

