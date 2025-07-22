IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Preview: After the loss in the third Test, Team India are trailing in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 2-1. They need to win the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 to draw level in the series before the final one, but if they lose, the series will be gone. The India national cricket team will be locking horns with the England national cricket team in the fourth Test, coming back to action from Wednesday, July 23. England Beat India By 22 Runs in Thrilling IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's; Ravindra Jadeja's Fighting Knock in Vain as Ben Stokes and Co Gain 2-1 Series Lead.

It was a dramatic loss for the Indian cricket team in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, at the iconic Lord's. The India national cricket team were very close to victory, chasing a small target of 193 in the fourth innings. If it was not for the initial batting collapse, that would have been an easy victory. Ravindra Jadeja still tried to give his hundred percent, staying 61 not out. The last one to bat with him, Mohammed Siraj, tried his level best to keep the wicket. But on defending a ball, it touched the bails, and it was game over for India.

The stakes are pretty high, and both sides are attempting a revamp in the high-voltage India vs England Test Series 2025. Before wearing the Whites and taking the field at Old Trafford in Manchester, both India and England have taken some preparations. While there has been some inclusions, some had to be left out owing to some injuries. India’s Test Record at Manchester: Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, a Look at How India National Cricket Team Has Performed at Old Trafford in Longest Format.

When is IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025?

The India national cricket team vs England national cricket team fourth Test 2025 will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford, Manchester, starting on Wednesday, July 23. The IND vs ENG 4th Test is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs ENG H2H Record in Tests?

India and England have faced each other in 139 Test matches so far. Out of these 139 Tests, India have won 36 while England have secured 53 wins. A total of 50 matches have finished as draws. At Old Trafford, Indian cricket team have never won a Test match against England. In a total of nine encounters, England won four, while five ended as draws. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 4th Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in Manchester.

Who Are The IND vs ENG 4th Test Key Players?

Player Name Shubman Gill Jofra Archer Ravindra Jadeja Ben Stokes

England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, ⁠Liam Dawson, ⁠Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj

